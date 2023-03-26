UNREST IN THE SWISS TRADE ASSOCIATION

Wrong academic titles and plagiarism? Trade association has allegations against designated director Schneider examined Henrique Schneider is to replace Hans-Ulrich Bigler as director of the trade association on July 1. Whether it really comes to that now depends on an external expert opinion.

Henrique Schneider, designated director of the trade association. Image: Ennio Leanza / Keystone

The allegations of the “NZZ am Sonntag” are steep: Henrique Schneider adorned his publications with academic titles that he does not wear. For example, Schneider presented himself as a professor at the University of Vienna and as a professor at the University of Graz; both designations are wrong. The Sunday newspaper wrote about a “title abuse”.