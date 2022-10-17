Listen to the audio version of the article

The Supreme Court shares the accusatory system of the Verbania prosecutor’s office, within the proceeding on the tragedy of the Mottarone cable car, in which 14 people died on May 23, 2021 – a family of Israeli origin of 5 people who lived in Pavia and 9 Italians – , and from which only the little 5-year-old Eitan Biran miraculously managed to escape. But puts it back in freedom the two main defendants, asking to reassess the sentence.

According to the Supreme Court Luigi Neriniowner of the concession of the Mottarone cable car, and the engineer Enrico Perocchio, director of the plant and employee of the company Leitner, a company responsible for the maintenance of the cableway, were “aware” of the bad conditions of the cableway that transported tourists, and not only them, from Stresa to the top of Mottarone. Recall that, according to the reconstruction, the cable car collapsed because a rope gave way and at the same time the safety mechanism had been defused with forks. Being malfunctioning, it caused abrupt stops along the way and the owners decided to inhibit it. The Supreme Court agrees on the reconstruction, speaking of “removal or willful omission of precautions against accidents at work and for multiple manslaughter».

However, the “stoats” identify due procedural errors carried out by the Turin Review Court in the order that on 28 September 2021 placed the two defendants under house arrest. The first refers to the failure to acquire one defensive memory by Nerini; the second to the need to evaluate whether for Perocchio is enough inhibit it temporarily from the profession as the only precautionary measure. Then the two are free for the moment, and then the court will re-examine the case on the basis of the indications of the Supreme Court.

The judges also write that there are “convergent preliminary investigation emergencies which attest, on the one hand, that Enrico Perocchio, fully aware like Luigi Nerini, of the problem that arose and of the need for the plant to function in the absence of a radical maintenance intervention. with the emergency brake released ».

Perrocchio also “has expressly endorsed this reckless modus operandi”. Furthermore, “the tragic events of 23 May 2021 affected a company that had already dealt with, in the past, the conflict between the needs of safety and those of nature economicIn fact, the supreme judges wrote in their sentence of 26 pages.