.

Berlin (German news agency) – The transport ministers of the federal states are urging the federal government and the railways to expand night train connections. For more climate protection, these should increasingly replace the airplane, reports the “Rheinische Post”, citing a paper from the state ministers.

Night trains are a “climate-friendly alternative to air travel,” it says. In order to make a competitive offer possible, incentives for new connections would have to be created. “Despite increasing demand, they are currently being offered on too few routes,” criticize the countries. Specifically, they are calling for more funds than “start-up financing” for the corresponding wagons and a reduction in track prices “explicitly for night trains”. A spokeswoman for the railways told the “Rheinische Post”: “Deutsche Bahn generally stands for climate-friendly travel during the day and at night.” The existing offer will be expanded this year. “Together with our partners, we will connect 13 European metropolises by rail overnight,” said the spokeswoman.

HOME PAGE