Logistics outsourcing is the operation by which a company entrusts a logistics operator with the execution of operations on its goods, rather than carrying them out directly with its own personnel. Managing warehouses and instant shipments, in the age of Amazon, is in fact really complicated and for this reason more and more companies decide to deliver their goods to logistics professionals for the management of flows and movements.

It also happens to Bracchi, a logistics giant with headquarters in the Bergamo area, which in its Regional Office in Bassano del Grappa, in the Vicenza area, has set up spaces specifically designed for the management of outsourced logistics for customers.

Umberto Ferretti – CEO of Bracchi. comments on this increase in production and services, in proximity of the Easter holidays, now upon us: “Companies are increasingly focused on production, their spaces are optimized to improve their core business, not to manage the movement of goods. We are their partners on the logistics front, a highly specialized profession that requires professionalism that a company could hardly find on the job market. The end customer is not interested in the methods of delivery of the goods, he takes the very high levels for granted because he is used to Amazon-style services at home. For this reason, in the coming years we expect an ever greater development of outsourced logistics, a tailoring service to be managed in a different way company by company; a service that will no longer be limited to holiday peaks but will stabilize as normal business practice”.