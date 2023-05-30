Home » Trans truncheon, Mayor Sala: “Proceedings have been initiated against cast iron”
Trans truncheon, Mayor Sala: "Proceedings have been initiated against cast iron"

Trans truncheon, Mayor Sala: "Proceedings have been initiated against cast iron"

Trans truncheon, Mayor Sala: “Proceedings have been initiated against cast iron”

“I think it is necessary at this point lstart of the relevant disciplinary procedure of the municipal administration, waiting for the judicial authority to complete more in-depth assessments and intervene with the measures within its competence”.

Sala: “The Commander of the Local Police, Marco Ciacci, this morning, after gathering information, formally presented me with a more precise picture of what happened”

This was declared by the mayor of Milan Joseph Hall, who therefore decides to initiate proceedings for the local police officers resumed beating a trans-Brazilian citizen on 24 May. “Immediately after seeing the images released by some media, I declared, without knowing the facts in detail, that the behavior of some agents of the Local police appeared serious and not in line with the modus operandi of the many cast iron workers who are committed to our city every day”, says Sala, however “the Commander of the Local Police, Marco Ciacci, after collecting information, this morning he formally presented me with a more precise picture of what happened and this leads me to confirm the initial assessment”.

