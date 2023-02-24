Home Business Treasury and appointments of subsidiaries, starting with the advisors: select three companies
The choice fell on three names: Spencer Stuart, Key2People and Eric Salmon. It would not yet have been defined on which companies each consultant will have to provide their contribution

by Cheo Condina

The Government accelerates on public appointments. As early as next week it would be the intention of the executive to start taking charge of the certainly complex dossier which concerns some of the main companies controlled by the Treasury, including Eni, Enel, Poste Italiane, Terna, Enav, Leonardo, Banca Mps. March will be the decisive month and, with this in mind, Via XX Settembre would have selected the head hunters who will support it in the choice of candidates for the renewal of the councils…

