Home Business Treasury: tax revenues of € 288 billion in the first seven months of 2022. In July + 3.1%
Businessentrate tributariemefNotizie Italia

Treasury: tax revenues of € 288 billion in the first seven months of 2022. In July + 3.1%

by admin

The Ministry of Economy and Finance today published the amount of tax revenues realized in the first seven months of 2022 which are equal to 288,423 million euros, with an increase of over 30 billion (+ 11.7%) compared to same period of 2021.

In the month of July, tax revenues amounted to 45,546 million euros (+1,370 million euros, + 3.1%).

As reported in the note, The significant increase is mainly influenced by three factors: by the dragging of the positive effects on revenues that were determined starting from 2021; by the effects of Legislative Decree no. 34/2020 (so-called “Relaunch decree”) and of Legislative Decree no. 104/2020 (the so-called “August decree”), which in the two-year period 2020-2021 had arranged for extensions, suspensions and resumption of tax payments and, finally, by the effects of the increase in consumer prices which influenced, in particular, the growth of VAT revenue.

See also  Cryptocurrencies, a study reveals that they are more popular in Italy than in the rest of Europe

You may also like

Qualcomm joins hands with Wuxi partners to unleash...

Gewiss towards the acquisition of Performance in Lighting

The “Four Hearts” Practice Exhibition of Bank of...

Interim Report Observation｜Translocation of leading snack food channels...

Oil: Opec + cuts production by 100,000 barrels...

Apple’s iPhone 14 series scalper prices leaked, the...

Gas in Italy, “In winter it will be...

Service Trade View Stop | Beijing Chaoyang signs...

UK: waiting for the new prime minister. Liz...

Huawei Mate 50 series 5G communication mobile phone...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy