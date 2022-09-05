The Ministry of Economy and Finance today published the amount of tax revenues realized in the first seven months of 2022 which are equal to 288,423 million euros, with an increase of over 30 billion (+ 11.7%) compared to same period of 2021.

In the month of July, tax revenues amounted to 45,546 million euros (+1,370 million euros, + 3.1%).

As reported in the note, The significant increase is mainly influenced by three factors: by the dragging of the positive effects on revenues that were determined starting from 2021; by the effects of Legislative Decree no. 34/2020 (so-called “Relaunch decree”) and of Legislative Decree no. 104/2020 (the so-called “August decree”), which in the two-year period 2020-2021 had arranged for extensions, suspensions and resumption of tax payments and, finally, by the effects of the increase in consumer prices which influenced, in particular, the growth of VAT revenue.