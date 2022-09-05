Source Title: The Closing of the Service Trade Fair, the Number of Participating Companies and the Scale of Transactions Exceed the Last Session

China News Service, Beijing News, September 5th (Reporter Chen Hang Duyan) The 2022 China International Service Trade Fair (hereinafter referred to as the Service Trade Fair) closed in Beijing on the 5th. Centering on the theme of “Service Cooperation Promotes Development, Green Innovation, and Embracing the Future”, this CIFTIS held a 152,000-square-meter exhibition, 128 special forums, and 65 promotion and negotiation activities. The number of participating companies, the degree of internationalization, the transaction scale and the number of visitors all exceeded the previous level. This is what the reporter learned from the press conference of the 2022 Service Trade Fair on the 5th. Ding Yong, Deputy Director of the Office of the Executive Committee of the Service Trade Association and Director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Commerce, introduced that this session of the Service Trade Fair is a global trade in services held under the background of many new situations and challenges facing the global economic recovery and international trade development. The largest comprehensive exhibition in the field. Judging from the operation since the opening, the enthusiasm of all parties to participate in the exhibition is high, and the popularity of the service trade fair continues to heat up. With everyone’s joint efforts, we have successfully held a safe, exciting and unforgettable service trade fair. Wang Zhihua, deputy director of the Department of Trade in Services of the Ministry of Commerce, said that this year’s service trade fair overcame the impact of the epidemic and other unfavorable factors and was successfully held as scheduled, with many highlights and fruitful results. This level has provided a pragmatic cooperation platform and huge market opportunities for all participants, and injected new vitality into the recovery and development of global service trade. 10 countries set up exhibitions in their names for the first time Ding Yong said that on the basis of “comprehensive + special topics”, “online + offline”, “one conference and two halls” and other models, this year’s service trade fair will continue to improve the idea of ​​holding exhibitions, expand the exhibition space, and improve the authority of the conference. , professional, the first release of a number of blockbuster results, the scale and quality of the exhibition has been further improved. First, the scale of exhibition venues has been increased. The second phase of the National Convention Center was newly added as an exhibition venue, focusing on displaying green and low-carbon related content, making the total area of ​​the service trade exhibition area increase by 26,000 square meters compared with the previous session. Among them, the size of the annual theme area has doubled compared with the previous session. Second, the level of exhibition display has been improved. Attract 507 Fortune 500 and industry leading companies to participate offline. The booth design rate is as high as 98.4%, and the booth design is more in line with the green theme. Major achievements in the industry such as the domestic large aircraft C919, the nuclear power autonomy achievement “Guohe No. 1”, and the sand table model of the fully automated wharf of Nansha Port were exhibited. More than 60 enterprises and institutions carried more than 100 new products in the fields of artificial intelligence and financial technology. , new technologies and new achievements made their debut, and the number exceeded that of the previous session. Using a large number of immersive interactive technologies such as AR and VR, it brings an immersive experience to the audience. The third is to improve the quality of conference activities. The 7 summit forums focused on key areas, actively exchanged and discussed, and led the new trend of service trade development. 360 important guests at home and abroad participated in the conference online and offline, and the participation of the guests was greatly improved compared with the previous session. More than 70 conferences and events released 92 authoritative reports, index lists and cooperation initiatives. The “Beijing Day” and the second anniversary of the “two districts” construction held in Beijing focused on the achievements and achievements of the “two districts” construction, which attracted widespread attention. focus on. Fourth, the level of international participation has increased. Co-host the Global Services Trade Summit with UNCTAD. The Global Service Trade Alliance was added as an international cooperation organization, and the Global Service Trade Entrepreneurs Summit was held. For the first time, 10 countries including the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland set up exhibitions in the name of countries. The number of exhibitions and conferences held in the name of countries or international organization headquarters increased by 13 compared with the previous session. The overall internationalization rate reached 20.8%, covering 27 top 30 service trade companies. Countries and regions, the international “friend circle” of the CIFTIS has further expanded. Ding Yong said that this session of the CIFTIS closely follows the hot topics of the development of global service trade, highlights cutting-edge fields such as green innovation and digital technology, focuses on the ten-year development achievements of service trade, and further highlights the characteristics and highlights. First, highlight the theme of green innovation. For the first time, a special topic on environmental services is set up, focusing on the "two-carbon" strategy, and focusing on displaying the latest achievements in the field of low-carbon environmental protection, green energy saving and other global environmental services. Focusing on green innovation, a number of new products and technologies such as green low-carbon cloud computing servers, ESG carbon footprint calculation, and green personal computers were displayed. Each topic focused on green, low-carbon and sustainable development, and 24 forums and meetings were held to discuss the path of global cooperation in green development. The second is to highlight the elements of digital technology. Focus on digital technology and experience, and showcase a number of digital “black technologies”, including the first domestic 5G building inspection robot dog, AI health code visitor all-in-one machine and other new products and new applications. For the first time, the exhibition area of ​​Shougang Park used Metaverse technology to build an experience hall and an achievement release hall of more than 10,000 square meters, presenting cutting-edge technologies and development achievements in emerging fields such as Metaverse scene application, and bringing the audience a feast of science and technology that combines virtual and reality. “. The third is to highlight the ten-year achievements in service trade. The special pavilion focuses on the development achievements of my country’s service trade, reviews the development history and contributions since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of my country, and focuses on nearly 20 excellent physical cases independently developed by China, including my country’s first seven-axis dual-arm collaborative robot, 8K Glasses-free 3D display and other advanced technologies and applications. For the first time, the Shougang Park has set up an innovative service characteristic exhibition hall to display the outstanding achievements of previous service trade fairs and the promotion and application in recent years, attracting many audiences to stop and visit. Upgrading and transforming the venues in Shougang Park Ding Yong introduced that the current service trade fair attaches great importance to epidemic prevention, security and various service guarantees, and puts epidemic prevention and control in a more prominent position, strictly implements various security measures, and optimizes and improves service guarantees with high standards. The entire preparation process It is smoother and provides a better participation experience for guests, exhibitors and audiences. First, epidemic prevention and control is more scientific and precise. Incorporated the epidemic prevention and control work of the Service Trade Fair into the capital’s strict Beijing management joint prevention and control coordination mechanism, 8-hour emergency response mechanism, and disease control experts’ epidemic dynamic analysis and consultation mechanism, and formulated epidemic prevention and control plans and guidelines for epidemic prevention and control of various personnel. and emergency plans. The ticket system has been fully optimized to realize the integration of human and ID cards, and strictly implement the reservation system. Embed epidemic prevention measures into the whole process and every link of important activities and exhibitions to ensure epidemic prevention safety. Second, the security is more solid and meticulous. Scientifically compress the scope of security red lines to achieve convenient development and integrated planning. Carefully plan the site’s security checkpoints and the flow of people and vehicles, strengthen remote evacuation, and ensure that each walks its own path and enters its own door. Continue to use the network security mechanism for major events to realize the dynamic clearing of network security risks. All certificate holders are authenticated with real names to ensure security. Third, the service guarantee is more comprehensive and thoughtful. The venues in the Shougang Park will be upgraded and renovated, and infrastructure such as conference rooms and toilets will be added. The resources of the Winter Olympics will be fully utilized to enhance the immersive and interactive experience, forming a “check-in place” for the Service Trade Fair. Intensify traffic guidance, operate nearly 150 shuttle buses and shuttle buses, increase the frequency of departures, and strengthen the push of departure information to facilitate participants to plan their itineraries. A new dual-venue dining point is planned, the area of ​​the dining area of ​​the National Convention Center is doubled, and the Shougang Park has introduced more soft drinks and convenience food trucks to meet more dining needs. Optimize and upgrade guide signs, set up more conspicuous and coherent guide views and guide signs, push daily visit guides on the official APP, and provide more comprehensive and accurate visit services. Create a “Beijing Model” for Reform and Opening-up Ding Yong said that as an important international economic and trade exchange platform, the Service Trade Fair has witnessed the rapid development of the world‘s service trade and played an important role in promoting the high-quality development of my country’s service trade. We will continue to summarize the experience of organizing exhibitions, constantly explore and innovate the ideas of organizing exhibitions and conferences, take serving customers and promoting cooperation as the foundation, and organize the service trade fair with higher standards and higher quality. I believe that each year will be better. Efforts will be made to build a high-standard service industry opening system and make every effort to create a "Beijing model" for reform and opening up. (Finish)

