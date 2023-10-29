Home » STORMS UNTIL SUNDAY « Cde News
NATIONAL (SPECIAL ENVY) Much of the Eastern region and the south of the Western region are under a rain and storm alert. There is also a special newsletter for today and tomorrow.

Rain with moderate to strong thunderstorms, gusts of strong to very strong winds and occasional hail falls They are part of the expected phenomenon.

The affected departments are: San Pedro, east of Cordillera, Guairá, Caaguazú, Caazapá, Itapúa, Misiones, central and eastern Paraguarí, Alto Paraná, central and eastern Ñeembucú, central and southern Amambay, western Canindeyú, short of Pte. Hayes.

According to the extended forecast, rainfall with storms will continue until Sunday, while on Monday and Tuesday, rain will be scattered.

The maximum announced for today in Asunción is 29ºC, for tomorrow it is 27ºC and for Sunday it is 33ºC.

