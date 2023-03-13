He ordered the practice of documentary and testimonial evidence in order to identify the alleged perpetrators.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation ordered the opening of a preliminary investigation against officials to be determined from the Ministry of Sports, for the alleged irregular conduct and disciplinary relevance that they may have incurred during the signing of 264 contracts.

The Disciplinary Investigation Chamber pointed out that some media reported that the legal transactions would have been signed between March 3 and 4, 2023, once it was revealed that the minister holding the portfolio would be replaced.

The Entity ordered the practice of documentary and testimonial evidence in order to identify those responsible, establish the occurrence of allegedly irregular conduct, determine if they constitute a disciplinary offense or if action was taken under grounds for exclusion of responsibility.

*With information from the Attorney General’s Office

Zonacero

