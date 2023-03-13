Ismail Al-Halouti

In the midst of the frantic media campaign that the mouthpieces of the military regime and the Algerian intelligence have been waging against our country in general and the president of the Royal Moroccan Football League, Fawzi Lakjaa in particular, who are annoyed by his series of multiple successes, and the achievements he has made for Moroccan football at several levels nationally, Africa, Arably and globally as well, he won As a result, it was noted by the presidents of the African Confederation and the International Federation of Football Associations. Morocco, during his reign and with the support of the king of the country, witnessed a great development in terms of infrastructure, which dazzled many to the extent that it became a destination for many African teams whose countries lacked stadiums with international specifications, and the Algerian national team was one of them when Morocco placed the Marrakech stadium at its disposal.

And instead of rallying around the man who is paving the way for reform and the advancement of Moroccan football, with a sense of responsibility and a spirit of sincere citizenship, and confronting with full force not only the corrupt, especially the heroes of the Qatar tickets scandal, but also the opponents and enemies of Morocco who do not stop directing their poisoned arrows at him in order to discourage him and try to Reducing his activities that terrify them, so if some affiliated with the upcoming Raja Casablanca club launch a scathing attack against him on social media platforms, and promote false data and fallacies targeting his person, accusing him of corruption and prejudice against their team.

This is because those who consider themselves supporters of “Al-Raja Al-Alam” refuse to describe the president of the Royal Moroccan Football League, Fawzi Lakjaa, as “corrupt”, as the hashtag “corrupted Lakgaa” was issued on social media pages through a number of posts on “Facebook” and tweets on “ Twitter », against the background of decisions they claim do not serve the interests of their green team. The “angry” accuse him of not stopping attacking the “Green Eagles” through bad arbitration and programming, stressing that the team is constantly and systematically exposed to continuous arbitration injustice, which harms its interest.

It is the reckless media campaign that prompted a lot of ink and left a range of conflicting reactions. To the extent that the trumpets of the cabanas that await the opportunity to overthrow Lakjaa’s head unite around it, and make it a rich material in incitement against Morocco, it carries data full of deceptions and fallacies, relying on publications and hashtags that are widely circulated on “Facebook” pages whose owners claim to belong to the factions of the club. Raja Casablanca. This also raised many question marks about the source of this fierce attack and who has the desire to ignite the flames of sedition within Moroccan society.

To the extent that others who follow the sporting affairs of our country have expressed themselves to her on their personal accounts in various social media, calling for not to be lenient with the hostile parties to the homeland in penetrating the sports masses and influencing their orientations, and warning against the consequences of drifting behind such malicious campaigns that target the reputation of Morocco and try to harm it in every possible way. Possible paths to all symbols of reform and success from honorable and free officials, led by Fawzi Lakjaa, who has been waging a fierce war against the lackeys of the Algerian “cabarets” in the corridors of the Confederation of African Football in order to win the honor of organizing the 2025 African Cup of Nations.

It is worth noting that a large number of the Green Team’s members and its true supporters who dissolve in love with it strongly denounced this frenzied campaign and other foreign campaigns hostile to the honorable Moroccan queen, and expressed, through a frank communication, their dissatisfaction with such reckless behavior that is far from the morals of the manly masses, strongly refusing to exploit the name of And the components of the club in detonating popular anger and promoting fallacies against a man who does not hesitate to work hard and diligently, and who has always stood by the side of Moroccan football clubs without the slightest discrimination, and defended their interests and the interests of all national teams, continentally and internationally, with an unyielding will and sincere patriotism, declaring their full and absolute solidarity with University President Fawzi Lakjaa, and confronting all opponents and enemies who are working hard with all their might to try to rein in Morocco and prevent its development and radiation…

Also, the Moroccan Sports Journalists Union, which issued a strongly worded statement in defense of the university’s president, Fawzi Lakjaa, soon entered the line, surprising him at the fierce attack he is being subjected to by a group of suspects of belonging to the Raja Casablanca Club, which the real fans who are not It is his habit to offend everyone who serves the interests of his team and the interests of his country, and he does not give the opportunity to the haters and envious people who lie in wait for the country’s symbols, no matter what the sacrifices cost.

The Moroccan sports audience in general, and Rajaoui in particular, is too smart to be deceived by open tricks and too big to be led by the malicious and indignant who take advantage of any occasion to reveal their hatred and hatred against Morocco and its symbols, and it is not possible in any way to deny the virtues of the president of the university, Fawzi Lakjaa, and other honorable people of the country, who work sincerely. tirelessly in order to raise the flag of the homeland high. Then, isn’t Lakjaa the same person who contributed to a number of Moroccan clubs reaching the summit and winning African titles such as Raja, Wydad, Nahdet Berkane and the national teams, the last of which was the “Atlas Lions” reaching the golden square in the Qatar 22 World Cup?