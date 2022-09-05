Home World New Conservative Party leader Truss to become prime minister’s “Iron Lady” second tough on China – BBC News
New Conservative Party leader Truss to become prime minister's "Iron Lady" second tough on China – BBC News

New Conservative Party leader Truss to become prime minister’s “Iron Lady” second tough on China – BBC News

Truss, the British foreign secretary, defeated former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak in an election within the ruling Conservative Party to become the new party leader and will become the new prime minister.

Britain’s ruling Conservative Party announced on Monday (September 5, 2022) that it has elected a new leader, Liz Truss, to replace Prime Minister Johnson who was forced to resign due to scandal.

Truss defeated former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to become Conservative leader in an election voted by some 140,000 members of Britain’s Conservative Party.

According to tradition, Truss should immediately go to Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen, who will entrust her to form a new government team. But this year, because the Queen is already at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Truss will not officially become Prime Minister until Tuesday to meet the Queen there.

The United Kingdom that Truss took over can be described as “internal and external trouble”: the United Kingdom is still shrouded in the economic downturn caused by the new crown epidemic, and the international energy prices have soared due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, making the domestic inflation problem in the United Kingdom “worse” and prices soaring; the original plan After Brexit, the United Kingdom, who has gone solo in the world, still has not clarified the various restrictions and constraints after Brexit; the United States is competing with China, and the “new Cold War” is overcast, and the relationship between the United Kingdom and China is tense because of the Hong Kong issue…

