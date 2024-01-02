Trevi Fountain, the Dolce Vita dive among the choirs of the first move of 2024

The dive into the Trevi Fountain on New Year’s Eve

Light brown, wiry, little black dress and tactical sneakers: at one in the morning on New Year’s Eve she enters the Trevi fountain with “a feline leap” and a sign: “Marcello, come here”! And in the madness of New Year’s Eve the wave breaks loose.

She is the first “married” woman of the year to break the record for the dive into the Trevi Fountain, only this time she found a curve with a high alcohol content which she first applauded and celebrated and then shouted the chorus “kick her out” away when the usual police arrived without wetsuits or fins and had to wait “by the pool” for the end of the Dolce Vita to be able to accompany the mysterious Anita Ekberg to the Command for identification and the ritual fine.

Who the “evoked” Marcello is is a mystery that is not easy to solve, the fact is that the cult scene of La Dolce Vita remains unforgettable.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Facebook

X

