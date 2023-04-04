Friuli Venezia Giulia, thus the center-right has returned to being united

The resounding triumph of Maximilian Fedriga in regional elections Friulihas several implications to be analyzed and certainly can provide some answers necessary to try to shed some light on a national level as well. First consideration that arises naturally looking at cast vote by Friulian citizens and which appears undeniable as i results come out of the polls, demonstrate that the trust In the centre-rightas some would have you believe, it hasn’t faded at allrather the opposite. Sure you will say the local vote can not represent a clear national testespecially when referring to a region such as the Friuli Venezia Giuliawith a tenth of inhabitants compared to, for example, Lombardy and Lazio, but if precisely the Friuli vote is added to that of two months ago in the two aforementioned regions, then the picture certainly becomes more probative.

The figure of Fedrigaone of the mild faces from the Lega and not always in line with the secretary, and his good governance over these five years certainly had a great influence on the crushing triumph. The result of his list is there to prove it. But at the same time one cannot fail to define the result of the League almost 19%, just above Fdi, as encouraging (even if it loses 16% compared to 2018) especially in reference to the harmony that reigns within the government. It is clear that a new overtaking of the prime minister’s party (which in any case earns more than 12 points compared to five years ago) would certainly have created more stomach aches in the League and above all in its secretary, the minister Salvini. The fact that the League has contained the uncomfortable ally may be reassuring for the future, especially looking at the last ones surveys nationwide who see her in constant growth.

