Trivia | Xiaomi clarifies false rumors, China Resources Group refutes rumors, Vivo responds to the arrest of an Indian company executive

Xiaomi Group has officially responded to false rumors widely circulating on the internet about a certain chip company. The group has obtained evidence and submitted it to relevant departments for review, ensuring that all false information will be punished. Xiaomi clarified that its investment company Hanxing Venture Capital Co., Ltd.’s participation in the financing of a chip company is a normal financial investment behavior and that it is not involved in the direct management and operation of the chip company, nor does it have any intellectual property or technical cooperation with the company.

On the other hand, China Resources Group refuted rumors about launching a “smart medical” project and engaging in illegal financial activities. The group issued a statement in response to reports that criminals were using the name of “China Resources Smart Healthcare” to conduct illegal financial activities on a so-called “smart medical online app platform.”

In other news, China’s first large-scale cruise ship “Aida·Magic City” has left the port and gone to sea for its first trial operation. The ship departed from Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Port, carrying nearly 1,300 crew members to complete the trial voyage with experience passengers. The trial operation aims to provide better services to passengers for its first commercial flight on January 1, 2024.

Furthermore, an executive from VIVO India was arrested in India, and the company responded by expressing deep shock and stating that it will take legal measures. Finally, Shanghai Disney Resort has announced the temporary suspension of the “Hot Tracking” project in the newly opened “Zootopia” theme park, and Cao Dewang, chairman of Fuyao Group, spoke publicly about the non-profit motive for establishing the Fuyao University of Science and Technology. Lastly, Leapmotor has delivered a total of 300,000 vehicles and plans to start the pre-sale of its first global strategic model C10 in January next year.