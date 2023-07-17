Trolleys, perfumes and stomachs: this is how rivers of cocaine arrive in Europe

How does cocaine get to Europe? Here are the most used methods

Trolleys, perfume bottles, car tires, souvenirs, but also the stomach: drug couriers use the most diverse methods to transport drugs from overseas to Europe. This was revealed by the central directorate for anti-drug services in a report reported by Upday News which explains how, in reality, the preferred route for criminals is the sea: 90% of kidnappings take place in ports. And on board the containers.

READ ALSO: Milan, owner of a convenience store was selling “Hitler’s drugs”

The cold chain

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

