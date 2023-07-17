Home » Trolleys, perfumes and stomachs: this is how rivers of cocaine arrive in Europe
Business

Trolleys, perfumes and stomachs: this is how rivers of cocaine arrive in Europe

by admin
Trolleys, perfumes and stomachs: this is how rivers of cocaine arrive in Europe

How does cocaine get to Europe? Here are the most used methods

Trolleys, perfume bottles, car tires, souvenirs, but also the stomach: drug couriers use the most diverse methods to transport drugs from overseas to Europe. This was revealed by the central directorate for anti-drug services in a report reported by Upday News which explains how, in reality, the preferred route for criminals is the sea: 90% of kidnappings take place in ports. And on board the containers.

READ ALSO: Milan, owner of a convenience store was selling “Hitler’s drugs”

The cold chain

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The last "flower child" on the Concertone stage. Rovelli against Crosetto

You may also like

Latest News Updates: July 13-16, 2023

Death, philosophy and irony: here is ‘A levella,...

Inner Mongolia Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau Implements...

Stadler whips rail traffic around Mount Vesuvius into...

Death in Venice on a day of celebration...

Reservations become essential for French natural sites

The Popularity and Shortage of Large-Denomination Certificates of...

Oncologist arrested in Bari, the defense: “What bribes?...

Worldwide unique center of excellence for airships on...

From Books to All: The Evolution of Amazon’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy