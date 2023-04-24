Truck manufacturer Daimler Truck reports billions in profit in the quarter

The truck group Daimler Truck performed significantly better in the first quarter than expected by analysts. The adjusted operating result (EBIT) from January to March was 1.16 billion euros, analysts had expected an average of only 976 million, said Daimler Truck on Monday in Leinfelden-Echterdingen near Stuttgart. The reason for this is the strong demand and higher sales figures compared to the previous year. In the industrial business, Daimler Truck increased adjusted EBIT by 84 percent to 1.11 billion euros, with the adjusted return on sales increasing to 8.8 percent (prior-year period: 5.9 percent).