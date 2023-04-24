With four innovative drugs in three years, HKEX-listed Simcere…

Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited

Nanjing, China (ots/PRNewswire)

– Revenue from innovative medicines accounted for more than 65% of total sales

– Simcere’s overall sales and revenue from innovative medicines reached record levels.

On April 18, Simcere Pharmaceutical (2096.HK) provided an update on the company’s recent advances in R&D and operations at its first Hong Kong Investors’ Day themed “Focusing on New, More Potent Products with Differentiated Clinical Value.” Event attracted more than 500 investors and analysts eager to learn more about innovations at the pharmaceutical group.

In 2022, all pharmaceutical companies listed on the HKEX invested a total of 34 billion yuan in R&D. The significant increase in R&D investment has raised concerns within the industry about R&D efficiency. Compared to its competitors, Simcere has achieved remarkable success. Its three key innovative medicines, namely Sanbexin®, COSELA® and XIANNUOXIN, the recently approved 3CL oral pill for treating COVID-19 infection, which the company has invested around 1.1 billion yuan to develop, bring up other breakthrough treatment options the market. The product portfolio in the field of central nervous system, represented by Sanbexin, achieved sales of 2.267 billion yuan in 2022. Investors and analysts praised Simcere for the company’s innovation and efficiency in bringing drugs to market through its research and development department. It is also a testament to its long-term investment value.

According to Ren Jinsheng, Chairman and CEO of Simcere, over the next three years the company will experience rapid annual sales growth, higher annual earnings growth and a higher share of sales from innovative medicines.

Zhou Gaobo, Chief Investment Officer, noted that Simcere gained considerable momentum toward innovation and transformation after listing on HKEX, and has launched four innovative medicines consecutively over the past three years, which are used worldwide. Its R&D department has also seen an impressive increase in the number of projects in the pipeline, from just 10 assets in Phase I in 2020 to six promising drugs in Phase III, two in Phase II, 10 in Phase I and more than 40 in the preclinical phase.

Simcere prides itself on its strong R&D pipeline, built on the foundation of exacting science and thorough collaboration. Recent successes include: Sanbexin, the only stroke treatment drug launched in China since 2015; Envafolimab, the world‘s first and currently only approved subcutaneous drug based on PD-L1 antibodies; and Cosela, the world‘s first innovative multistage myeloprotection drug given to cancer patients prior to chemotherapy.

