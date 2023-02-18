Turin, Paolo Giordano’s ‘no’ to the direction of the Book Fair ignites the political debate

The tension rises more and more after the refusal of the writer Paul Jordan Of do not participate in the race for the direction of the Turin Book Fairmotivating that there are at the basis of his decision Roman political interference, which have now sparked the political debate.

In the field the Pd that attacks the center-right of wanting to parcel out the Salone, while the Undersecretary for Culture, Vittorio Sgarbi, speaks of ‘misplaced reaction’ of Giordano, denying any imposition of names by the ministry. Even the governor of Piedmont, Alberto Cirio, denies “any attempt to politicize the Salone”. On the other hand, the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, does not comment.

READ ALSO: The Turin Book Fair is looking for a new director: the totonomi

The latest events also have a concrete consequence. The selection procedure for the director of the Book Fair for the three-year period 2024-2026, launched with the opening of the expression of interest to which 53 candidates had responded, has come to an end. The activity of the Committee set up by the Turin Association, the City of the Book, the Circolo dei Lettori Foundation, the Piedmont Region and the City of Turin thus ended. No indication at the moment on the timing of the choice, even if everything is likely to be postponed to June as the private individuals proposed immediately after Giordano’s step back.

Subscribe to the newsletter

