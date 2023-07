It had to happen and it did. The Premier League’s foreign TV rights have overtaken those at home, as expected by the executives of the English league, which today collects more from those who watch the games around the planet, outside the island. Under current contracts, until the 2024/2025 season, i twenty Premier League clubs will share the equivalent of 2.1 billion euros a year for the transmission of tenders outside its borders.

