Twitter launches new features: up to 10,000 characters for Blu subscribers

Twitter launches new features: up to 10,000 characters for Blu subscribers

Twitter has rolled out a new feature that allows its Blu subscribers to tweet up to 10,000 characters in messages that will also support bold and italics formatting.

The new features allow you to write in a much longer form, more like an essay than the short snippets that have characterized Twitter for years. Twitter had a 140-character limit for years, before doubling it in 2017 to 280 characters.

Twitter Blue it’s the company’s subscription product that offers more features than the free version, including the blue check mark. It costs $8 a month if you sign up through Twitter.

