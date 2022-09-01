Twitter is testing the ‘Edit Tweet’ function and is currently undergoing internal testing. The editable tweets will be available to select Twitter Blue subscribers later this month. The function

“Tweets will be able to be edited a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication,” according to a post on the Twitter blog. “Edited Tweets will be displayed with an icon, timestamp and label, so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been edited.”

L’modification label will include a complete history of changes with previous versions of the edited tweet. Twitter says it is initially testing editable tweets with a small group to catch any teething problems. “This includes how people could abuse the function.”

Once the initial internal test is complete, Edit Tweet feature will expand to select Blue Twitter subscribers by the end of the month. “The test will initially be localized to a single country and will expand as we learn and observe how people use Edit Tweet,” explains Twitter.