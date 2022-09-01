Home Business Twitter ready to launch the ‘edit tweet’ function. Here’s how it will work
Business

Twitter ready to launch the ‘edit tweet’ function. Here’s how it will work

by admin

Twitter is testing the ‘Edit Tweet’ function and is currently undergoing internal testing. The editable tweets will be available to select Twitter Blue subscribers later this month. The function

“Tweets will be able to be edited a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication,” according to a post on the Twitter blog. “Edited Tweets will be displayed with an icon, timestamp and label, so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been edited.”

L’modification label will include a complete history of changes with previous versions of the edited tweet. Twitter says it is initially testing editable tweets with a small group to catch any teething problems. “This includes how people could abuse the function.”

Once the initial internal test is complete, Edit Tweet feature will expand to select Blue Twitter subscribers by the end of the month. “The test will initially be localized to a single country and will expand as we learn and observe how people use Edit Tweet,” explains Twitter.

See also  A new start for 35-year-old Gome to write a new chapter_Retail Industry_Platform_Innovation

You may also like

Free choice of gorgeous colors Samsung Galaxy Z...

Marelli Motorsport and Politecnico di Torino together on...

Energy price increases: the price of milk is...

Pnrr, Draghi’s acceleration: exceeding 50% of the 2022...

eToro: new cold shower for the Italian economy

2022 OPPO Developer Conference Security and Privacy Sub-Forum:...

Wall Street: futures down, sell on Nvidia (-4%)...

The performance under 65W can be called a...

Spending more and more expensive: this is how...

JD Power released the 2022 China New Car...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy