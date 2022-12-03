Two men ransacked an Apple store and took away more than 200,000 product salesmen. The move is a textbook: let customers take the initiative to get out of the way

Robbery incidents at Apple stores in the United States occur from time to time. recently,Two masked men ransacked an Apple store in broad daylight in California, stealing merchandise worth $35,000 (about 246,000 yuan).

The scene in the store caused heated discussions among netizens. Not only did the staff not stop it, but they also told the customers in the store to leave the way and take the initiative to get out of the way.

The online exposure video showed two masked men rushing into the store with backpacks on their backs. They quickly took iPhones, tablets and laptops from the display stand and put them into backpacks, and even pushed some customers away in a very rough manner.

Some customers asked Apple store staff if they should take steps to stop,But the clerk told them not to intervene and even directed some customers out of the way.

Some netizens said,The behavior of the clerk effectively protected the safety of customers and themselves, which can be called a textbook, and it is obviously more important than these loss of life safety.

It is understood the two robbers were unarmed, but during the raid, one threatened a customer with violence.

The two looted a total of about 35,000 U.S. dollars worth of goods, and then drove away after looting.

According to reports, similar robberies have surged in California since the outbreak. Last October, another Apple store was robbed of about $40,000 in merchandise.