Home Business Two men ransacked an Apple store and took away more than 200,000 products. The move is a textbook: Let customers take the initiative to get out of the way.
Business

Two men ransacked an Apple store and took away more than 200,000 products. The move is a textbook: Let customers take the initiative to get out of the way.

by admin

Two men ransacked an Apple store and took away more than 200,000 product salesmen. The move is a textbook: let customers take the initiative to get out of the way

Robbery incidents at Apple stores in the United States occur from time to time. recently,Two masked men ransacked an Apple store in broad daylight in California, stealing merchandise worth $35,000 (about 246,000 yuan).

The scene in the store caused heated discussions among netizens. Not only did the staff not stop it, but they also told the customers in the store to leave the way and take the initiative to get out of the way.

The online exposure video showed two masked men rushing into the store with backpacks on their backs. They quickly took iPhones, tablets and laptops from the display stand and put them into backpacks, and even pushed some customers away in a very rough manner.

Some customers asked Apple store staff if they should take steps to stop,But the clerk told them not to intervene and even directed some customers out of the way.

Some netizens said,The behavior of the clerk effectively protected the safety of customers and themselves, which can be called a textbook, and it is obviously more important than these loss of life safety.

It is understood the two robbers were unarmed, but during the raid, one threatened a customer with violence.

The two looted a total of about 35,000 U.S. dollars worth of goods, and then drove away after looting.

According to reports, similar robberies have surged in California since the outbreak. Last October, another Apple store was robbed of about $40,000 in merchandise.

See also  After banning Tesla negatively, Musk called on other car companies to advertise on Twitter: "As fair as possible" - Fast Technology - Technology changes the future

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible editor: Zhaohui

You may also like

Noon, all investments: from Capgemini and Pirelli to...

The alarm from the CGIA: “In 2023 63...

Never be a slave LCD screen mobile phone...

Bills, the truce is already over in November,...

Tesla self-driving taxi Robotaxi has been put on...

Brand and inclusion, disability breaks down marketing barriers

Maneuver rejected by Confindustria and trade unions: it’s...

Here comes the deposit account that allows you...

Oil: the EU puts a ceiling on the...

The 2022 fund championship competition is in full...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy