The Emilia-Romagna Region focuses on new innovative companies and on innovation in the company, with two new tenders. The former grants contributions of up to 40% of the expenditure, the latter can reach 40% if the company also takes out a mortgage. Both are funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

Call for innovative start-ups

The call is aimed at micro and small businesses that are registered on the date of submission of the application in the special section of the Business Register dedicated to innovative start-ups (law 221/2012 and law 33/2015) at the Chamber of Commerce competent for the area. The interventions must include the productive development of research results or technological solutions deriving from one or more enabling technologies, the fine-tuning of the business model, the adaptation of products/services to the needs of potential customers, the engineering of prototypes and industrial development plans (scale-up), the opening and/or development of foreign markets.

The total resources to finance the projects are 5 million euros, of which 1.5 million reserved for the financing of projects presented by companies operating in the sectors of cultural and creative industries and innovation in services. The grant will be granted up to 40% of the expenditure deemed eligible and for an amount not exceeding 150,000 euros. The amount of the contribution can be increased by 10 and/or 5 percentage points in certain cases provided for by the announcement.

Applications can be submitted from 1pm on 17 January to 1pm on 17 February 2023 exclusively online, via the Sphinx 2020 application. Submission is permitted only with the credentials of the legal representative/delegate and the submission of the application is not foreseen digitally signed.

Call for innovation

There are 20 million euros available on the call for innovation in companies. Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, of any legal form, operating in the manufacturing and production services sectors can apply.