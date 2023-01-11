Home World Covid, Hong Kong reopens to Chinese tourism: effective vaccines are also in the packages
World

World

Covid, Hong Kong reopens to Chinese tourism: effective vaccines are also in the packages

Covid, Hong Kong reopens to Chinese tourism: effective vaccines are also in the packages

The suggestion of the local authorities? Perform one rapid antigen swab daily until day five after entering Hong Kong. And, in case of positivity, follow the indications of the local health authorities.

From cosmetics to health, an inevitable gear change

New flows of tourists

With Beijing’s turnaround in relation to Covid-19, the barriers between Hong Kong and China are now physically falling. Opening a new era in tourism, a health tourism intercepted with great timing by the pharmaceutical giant Fosun, the Chinese distributor of BioNTech’s Covid vaccines, which has begun to receive reservations from Chinese who want to get vaccinated in Hong Kong, paying 44 US dollars for secure treatment.

Same thing is happening in Macau. Too bad, however, that the same maneuver is prohibited in Fosun in Mainland China, with the government hostile to Western vaccines.

Between the Lunar New Year and growing infections in China, a bump in travelers is to be expected, in contrast with what happened in mid-2019: with “just” 5.14 million, 770 thousand less than the previous month, the volume of business was down to HK$35.2 billion, 6.7 percent lower year-on-year and a hotel occupancy rate of 87 percent, three percentage points lower than in 2018.

Violence, demonstrations and clashes were the order of the day.

See also  Pope Francis: To live Christmas, we must rediscover the weakness of God - Vatican News

