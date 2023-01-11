The last day was the most viewed since the beginning of the year: 7.5 million total viewers. And Friday evening we start again with Napoli-Juve
The seventeenth round of Serie A is close to 7.5 million viewers and becomes the most watched round on the Dazn platform since the beginning of the championship. A result achieved thanks to the 3 games with over a million listeners: Milan-Roma (1.8 million), Sampdoria-Naples and Juventus-Udinese (1.3 million). On the other hand, the good result achieved by Inter-Napoli in the sixteenth round should be underlined, which exceeded 1.5 million listeners.
FRIDAY THE HIGHLIGHT
The next round will open on Friday with the big match Napoli-Juventus at 20.45, it will continue on Saturday with Milan on the field at 18 in Lecce and Inter at 20.45 against Verona, the Sunday program Roma-Fiorentina will close at 20.45.
