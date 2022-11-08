Home Sports Caroline Garcia between WTA finals, chef friends and passion for sport
Caroline Garcia between WTA finals, chef friends and passion for sport

Often a Caroline Garcia was asked what the secret of his perfect technique is. No secrets, actually. The French tennis player said she had, when she was younger, a coach who was really obsessed with her technique and that she tried to make Garcia’s as pure as possible. It wasn’t easy, but now it’s one of the strengths of Caroline’s game, a game she has always tried to keep simple but effective! A game that in the first part of 2022 it gave her victories on three different surfaces: at the Bad Homburg Open (on grass), the BNP Paribas Poland Open in Warsaw (on clay) and the 1000 in Cincinnati on hard courts.

