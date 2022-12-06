The Instagram video of Brazilian footballers at dinner in a Doha restaurant feasting on very expensive steaks wrapped in gold leaf has gone viral. Golden meat is better, what are the properties? We asked the expert

Global controversy off the pitch. The last one that seems to have made Brazil indignant, sparking controversy and comments, is the one on the Seleçao players on leave, at the restaurant. Who and what rocked the night in Doha? His name is Nusret Gökçe, alias Salt Bae, a former butcher of Turkish nationality, of humble origins, who went viral on the web for the way he slides grains of salt from his fingers down his arm, up to his elbow, to end up on the meat. Undoubtedly a character, but also a skilled entrepreneur with several steakhouses around the world: from New York to Istanbul, Mykonos, London, Abu Dhabi, Doha. Right in the Qatari steak house, the Nusr-et, the crime that aroused so much indignation has taken place: three Seleçao players, Vinicius, Gabriel Jesus, and Eder Militao accompanied by Ronaldo, the Phenomenon, they appreciated and consumed the golden meat.

What is edible gold — The meat is undoubtedly of excellent quality and its cooking in a workmanlike manner brings out all its flavour. To raise the price, in addition to the fame of the chef, there are the gold leaves with which the steaks are served. But what is edible gold? “It is actually the precious metal from 24 caratsusable for culinary purposes – he explains Flavia Bernini, biologist, nutritionist. Its use is regulated by a European directive which makes it one of the food colors. An edible product, completely harmless to health. From a nutritional point of view the values ​​are irrelevant, as is the taste”. See also Curry 14 points, Morant substitute 21+9, Grizzlies beat Warriors with total points 2-3 – yqqlm

What is gold used for in the kitchen — No beneficial properties, but a purely decorative use. “These are very small quantities of product, even the consistency of the foods to which it is added does not change in any way. Of course, some of the lucky ones who have tasted one of the gold-plated dishes report the perception of a unique flavour, but perhaps the golden suggestion knows how to dispense very special aromas and scents”. The cost of edible gold is around 150 euros per gram and it is sold in different formats: from gold dust, perfect for cocktails, to crumbs, flakes, up to the gold foils of the famous steaks. Very little edible gold is needed, but those who taste Salt-Bae’s dishes are willing to pay for the experience that the histrionic chef, with his inseparable sunglasses, offers to diners by bouncing salt on his biceps, quickly cutting the meat into rhythm of music and garnishing it with glittering edible gold like a modern-day Midas king.

Edible gold: some historical notes — Salt Bae was hardly the inventor of gold plated dishes. Already in ancient Egypt gold dust was added to the dough of the bread reserved for the pharaohs and during the Middle Ages and the Renaissance, in the most prestigious banquets, scenographic sweets were prepared garnished with gold leaves. In the 1980s, we cannot fail to recall the gold and saffron risotto invented by Walter Marchesi. Today there are more and more restaurants that include edible gold in some exclusive dish. Not so far from Doha, in Dubai, it is common to find cappuccino served with a golden square on the foam. The cost? Approximately 25 euro, all in all a whim that one could even get rid of. See also An orca swims in the Seine: it is the first time. Experts: "It's not good for him" - Foreign