Sports

by admin
The great maneuvers to turn around after the last gray years begin: two prospects followed by the Juventus management

A Vlahovic for the defense and an heir of Alex Sandro for the wing. Juventus has targeted Strahinja Pavlovic, born in 2001 from Salzburg and fellow national team of DV9 (being a non-EU member, he could only be bought in the summer, having already occupied the two slots with Kostic and Paredes), and Alfonso Pedraza of Villarreal.

