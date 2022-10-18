The great maneuvers to turn around after the last gray years begin: two prospects followed by the Juventus management
A Vlahovic for the defense and an heir of Alex Sandro for the wing. Juventus has targeted Strahinja Pavlovic, born in 2001 from Salzburg and fellow national team of DV9 (being a non-EU member, he could only be bought in the summer, having already occupied the two slots with Kostic and Paredes), and Alfonso Pedraza of Villarreal.
