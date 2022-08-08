Jimu News reporter Xu Ping

On the evening of August 7, the 2022 Chinese Super League entered the second stage of the competition. The Wuhan Yangtze River team, who played away, lost to the Meizhou Hakka team 1:2. After 11 rounds, Wuhan Yangtze River team ranked 12th with 4 wins, 1 draw and 6 losses with 13 points.

1:2, Wuhan Changjiang team lost to Meizhou Hakka team

In this game, the Wuhan Yangtze River team sent a full lineup including foreign aid Forbes and Kajevic. In the 33rd minute of the game, Chen Zhechao assisted and Vukanovic scored in front of the goal. The Meizhou Hakka team took the lead in breaking the goal. deadlock. In the 63rd minute, Hu Jinghang made a pass, Kayevich volleyed the ball, and the ball was caught, and the Wuhan Yangtze River team tied the score 1:1.

In the 77th minute, Kosovic scored a supplementary shot and was ruled offside, but after the intervention of VAR, the referee on duty determined that the goal was valid, and the Meizhou Hakka team once again took the lead on the field. In the end, the Wuhan Yangtze River team lost 1:2.

On the evening of August 13, Wuhan Yangtze River team will continue their road trip to face Guangzhou City team at Guangzhou Yuexiushan Stadium.

(The picture shows the data map of Wuhan Yangtze River Team)