Home Sports 1:2, Wuhan Changjiang team lost to Meizhou Hakka team
Sports

1:2, Wuhan Changjiang team lost to Meizhou Hakka team

by admin
1:2, Wuhan Changjiang team lost to Meizhou Hakka team

Jimu News reporter Xu Ping

On the evening of August 7, the 2022 Chinese Super League entered the second stage of the competition. The Wuhan Yangtze River team, who played away, lost to the Meizhou Hakka team 1:2. After 11 rounds, Wuhan Yangtze River team ranked 12th with 4 wins, 1 draw and 6 losses with 13 points.

1:2, Wuhan Changjiang team lost to Meizhou Hakka team

In this game, the Wuhan Yangtze River team sent a full lineup including foreign aid Forbes and Kajevic. In the 33rd minute of the game, Chen Zhechao assisted and Vukanovic scored in front of the goal. The Meizhou Hakka team took the lead in breaking the goal. deadlock. In the 63rd minute, Hu Jinghang made a pass, Kayevich volleyed the ball, and the ball was caught, and the Wuhan Yangtze River team tied the score 1:1.

In the 77th minute, Kosovic scored a supplementary shot and was ruled offside, but after the intervention of VAR, the referee on duty determined that the goal was valid, and the Meizhou Hakka team once again took the lead on the field. In the end, the Wuhan Yangtze River team lost 1:2.

On the evening of August 13, Wuhan Yangtze River team will continue their road trip to face Guangzhou City team at Guangzhou Yuexiushan Stadium.

(The picture shows the data map of Wuhan Yangtze River Team)

See also  Benetton: team building in Calalzo, Sale Sharks test tomorrow

You may also like

Jiang Guangtai faces a new choice, the risk...

Juve market, news on Kostic: closure in sight....

Inter transfer market, PSG returns to Skriniar. Inzaghi...

On August 7th, the martial arts routine project...

MotoGp, we start again with a fear Races...

UFO Shooting Asian Championships ended, Chinese team won...

Serracchiani: “Irresponsible gesture on the skin of the...

Warm-up match-Abraham + Shalawi = 4 assists, Patriarch...

Tennis, Nick Kyrgios wins the Washington tournament

Gamble Cup – Lewandowski’s first goal Pedri 2...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy