He dies alone due to the consequences of a fall: now the funeral chapter of Dino Bampa, 84 years old, found lifeless in the Faè area.

The 84-year-old was resident in Municipality of Belluno but in fact he was homeless and it is possible that his wanderings caused this status to decline: he had been noticed several times sleeping in his car, he enjoyed a pension, and in his map of unstable places he had touched a series of social structures in the Treviso area and in the province. He had also worked for some realities of Ceis in Longarone, over ten years ago.

A drama of loneliness that of Bampa who last week, on the evening of the accident, had tried to pick some apples: however he had slipped along the slope, getting a wound on his face which would have been fatal. It was the wound, when it was found on Epiphany evening, that gave rise to some doubts about the manner of death and prompted some more investigations to avoid any hypothesis other than a trivial and unfortunate accident. The judiciary thus decided to order an autopsy to clear up any doubts. And in fact, the result of the examination conducted by the coroner Antonello Cirnelli ruled out signs of violence on the body of the elderly man from Treviso, and the possibility that he had been hit by third parties.

The funeral case is now opening: the Carabinieri of Belluno are carrying out checks to understand if the elderly man had any relatives: certainly the house he had lived in in the city was practically abandoned and no longer usableprobably also for this reason he had decided to use the car as an effective home in this last period in which loneliness seems to have worsened.

Bampa was originally from the Treviso area, he had also lived in Vittorio Veneto before arriving in the province of Belluno. It is therefore in these localities that his roots are sought, possibly some distant relative who can take care of the body, provide a worthy burial. Not tracing a relative in the Treviso area, it is possible that a Belluno municipality should take care of the burial: the presumed residence, Belluno, or Longarone where the lifeless body was found.

The man had made connections here in the provinces: he left acquaintances in the workplaces he had frequented. In Longarone he had come into contact with the Mani Intrecciate cooperative. Someone had also contacted Caritas.

In these days, the institutions carry out some checks to confirm the place of residence and the possible use of a definitively abandoned apartment: the non-fixed residence could over time have caused the decay of the residence for untraceability or other reasons.