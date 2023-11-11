Home » U.S. Credit Rating Outlook Downgraded by Moody’s to “Negative” Amid Rising Fiscal Concerns
Business

U.S. Credit Rating Outlook Downgraded by Moody’s to “Negative” Amid Rising Fiscal Concerns

by admin
U.S. Credit Rating Outlook Downgraded by Moody’s to “Negative” Amid Rising Fiscal Concerns

Moody’s Downgrades U.S. Credit Rating Outlook to “Negative”, White House Criticizes

Moody’s, one of the major U.S. rating agencies, has lowered the outlook for the U.S. credit rating to “negative” from “stable”, citing concerns over fiscal deficits and declining debt affordability. This move has immediately drawn criticism from the White House.

This announcement comes after Fitch, another U.S. rating agency, downgraded its sovereign rating earlier this year due to special policies surrounding the debt ceiling. The concerns surrounding U.S. federal spending and political polarization have been a growing concern for investors, leading to a decrease in U.S. government bond prices to their lowest levels in 16 years.

Moody’s attributed the decision to turn the outlook to negative to “ongoing political polarization” in the U.S. Congress. William Foster, senior vice president at Moody’s, stated that there is an increased risk that lawmakers will be unable to agree on a fiscal plan to slow the decline in debt affordability, citing the realities of next year’s political calendar.

After the release, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre attributed the change to “Republican extremism and dysfunction in Congress”, while U.S. Treasury Undersecretary Wally Adeyemo pushed back against the decision, stating that the U.S. economy remains strong and the national debt is the largest in the world.

Moody’s is the last of the three major rating agencies to maintain the U.S. government’s highest rating. Fitch changed its rating from AAA to AA+ in August, joining Standard & Poor’s, which has held an AA+ rating since 2011. Despite the negative outlook, Moody’s affirmed its long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at ‘Aaa’, citing U.S. credit and economic strength.

See also  Report, "bomb" on the Pfizer vaccine. Aifa had doubts, but...

While Moody’s downgrade is likely to heighten fiscal concerns, investors have expressed doubts that it would significantly impact U.S. bond markets, which are considered a safe haven due to their depth and liquidity.

The announcement comes at a time when President Biden is seeking re-election in 2024 and has seen a decline in support in opinion polls. Moody’s decision is also expected to put pressure on congressional Republicans to advance funding legislation to avoid a partial government shutdown.

The U.S. Treasury continues to stand firm that the U.S. economy remains resilient despite the negative outlook, and the implications of Moody’s decision continue to be a topic of discussion in the financial sector.

You may also like

Goodbye deerskin on the steering wheel – this...

The analysis of the 2023 mayoral election results...

Then, sadism and the (broken) armor of atheism

Elon Musk: Ten children from these three women

Luminance’s Autopilot: the Revolutionary Artificial Intelligence System That...

ECB: Lagarde ready to cut rates, also indicates...

122 Supporting Activities Promote CIIE Exhibitions and Talks:...

Complicated implementation – OECD minimum tax: hurry or...

US Dollar on the Rise in Chile Amid...

Polestar: future projects, new models built with Renault...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy