Happy Twist Dongguan Comedy Life Festival Delights Audiences

Happy Twist Dongguan Comedy Life Festival a Success!

The 2023 Happy Twist Dongguan Comedy Life Festival has concluded successfully at the Dongguan Yulan Grand Theater. Organized by the Dongguan Theater Alliance and Happy Twist South China Headquarters, this comedy festival lasted for 28 days and featured more than 20 performances and cultural experience activities in various towns and streets in Dongguan.

The festival was a huge hit, with over 30,000 viewers attending the performances. Additionally, more than 20 mainstream media outlets covered the festival, reaching millions of people and attracting widespread attention.

The first-ever Dongguan Comedy Life Festival brought 10 high-quality plays to 11 large theaters and small theaters in 11 streets and towns in Dongguan. The performances attracted audiences of all ages and brought joy to the citizens of Dongguan.

The festival also broke through traditional viewing experiences by creating immersive interactive dramas in multiple towns and streets, providing a refreshing cultural experience. The integration with regionalization highlighted the characteristics of Dongguan, the “city of fashion”, and brought the comedy off the stage with flash mob activities and workshops.

This year’s festival was the first cooperation after Dongguan Theater Alliance and Happy Twist South China signed a framework agreement and officially became strategic partners, marking the beginning of a new journey for Happy Twist in Dongguan.

The festival’s success has paved the way for Happy Twist to explore new trendy cultural tourism formats and establish new spaces in Dongguan to deliver more cultural energy. Additionally, an original musical based on the original Dongguan story “Dongguan East” is set to premiere at Dongguan Yulan Grand Theater on December 2, 2023.

The 2023 Happy Twist Dongguan Comedy Life Festival has left a lasting impact on the city, and its success is a testament to the growing cultural scene in Dongguan.

