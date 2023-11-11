Youth Observation: Midway Recap of National Student Games with Rowing, Track and Field, and Weightlifting Events

The 1st National Student (Youth) Games are well underway, with the race schedule halfway through and some impressive performances already taking place. The open rowing group has concluded its events, while the campus group track and field competitions are in full swing.

In the open group, a total of 14 major events were contested on November 10th, with the men’s weightlifting category grabbing the spotlight as the first competition day. A thrilling highlight came as a competitor broke the national youth record in the clean and jerk event. Wei Haixian of the Beihai team lifted a remarkable 173kg to secure the gold medal and announce his ambition to break the world record in the future.

Meanwhile, at the Qixing Lake Sports Complex in Wuxuan, Guangxi, the rowing events came to a close with a total of 14 gold medals awarded over five days of competition. The Nanjing team stood out by winning 4 gold medals, closely followed by the Chengdu team with 3 golds. The most competitive category was the eight-person coxed rowing, where the Qingdao team triumphed in the women’s event and the Chengdu team claimed victory in the men’s event.

Over at the campus group track and field competitions, 8 major events took place on the 10th, pushing the total gold medal count to 21. The Beijing team stole the show, winning 7 gold medals in various events. Wu Yanni and Wang Fang were among the notable performers, with Wu winning the 100-meter hurdles and Wang breaking the 55-meter master level in the women’s discus throw. Additionally, Xu Shuangshuang of the Shanghai team secured a double victory by winning the women’s 5,000-meter and 3,000-meter obstacle course championships.

The excitement and fierce competition at the 1st National Student (Youth) Games have captivated audiences and showcased the incredible talents of young athletes from across China. With more events still to come, the competition promises to deliver more thrilling moments and exceptional performances.