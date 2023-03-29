29.03.2023

On the 28th, the United States imposed trade restrictions on five Chinese companies on the grounds that these companies were suspected of helping the Beijing government to oppress the Uighurs in Xinjiang. Which companies are blacklisted by the United States?

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) The U.S. government on Tuesday (March 28) imposed new trade restrictions on five Chinese companies suspected of assisting Beijing in persecuting the Uyghurs.

According to Reuters, four of the companies facing the new ban belong to Chinese surveillance equipment maker Hikvision, including Luopu Haishi Dingxin Electronic Technology Co., Moyu. Moyu Haishi Electronic Technology Co., Pishan Haishi Yong’an Electronic Technology Co., Urumqi Haishi Xin’an Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. ), Yutian Haishi Meitian Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

And that means U.S. suppliers must hold special, hard-to-obtain trade licenses to supply the newly blacklisted Chinese companies. Hikvision did not respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. Department of Commerce said in the Federal Register that these Chinese companies in Xinjiang “involved in China‘s persecution, mass arbitrary detention, use of high-tech surveillance, human rights violations and abuses of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.”

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves also stated his position at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on the 28th. He mentioned that China abused high-tech monitoring, tracking and monitoring people, and said they were using biotechnology to build DNA. databases to monitor and suppress its ethnic and religious minorities.

He also pointed out that the United States has restricted the export of high-tech to China since October last year. At the same time, by including foreign companies involved in human rights violations in the Entity List, it prevents them from further infringement and prevents authoritarian countries from winning in high-tech competition.

On the 23rd, the U.S. Department of Commerce included 14 Chinese companies in the “unverified list” (unverified list) on the grounds of protecting national security and ensuring the use of high-tech in the United States, requiring U.S. exporters to conduct inspections before shipping to these companies. More due diligence and product end-use certification within 60 days.

The picture shows the monitoring equipment of Shanghai Kangweishi in Lujiazui Street, Shanghai.



Hikvision Controversy

Hikvision has been included in the list of export control entities by the United States in 2019. The company currently has branches in 32 cities in China, and also has wholly-owned or holding subsidiaries in the United States, the Netherlands, Russia and other places, and will set up branches in South Africa and Brazil.

In 2019, the United States included Hikvision on the list of export control entities on the grounds of the human rights issues of Muslims in Xinjiang; Hikvision responded that the decision had no factual basis.

In 2020, the U.S. Department of Defense will include Chinese companies such as Hikvision and Huawei on the list of companies “owned, controlled, or related by the Chinese military.” In 2021, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will regard Hikvision as a threat to national security and include it in the list of prohibited import and sale.

IPVM, a U.S. monitoring industry research organization, released a white paper last year, claiming that Hikvision assisted the Chinese government in monitoring and violating human rights. The report pointed out that most stability maintenance command centers in Xinjiang use Hikvision products. Then it was reported that the United States planned to put the company on the US Designated Sanctions List (SDN) and impose severe trade sanctions.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs once expressed serious concern about this and opposed the United States using human rights and other excuses to abuse state power to unreasonably suppress Chinese companies, and refuted China and Chinese companies’ violation of human rights of Muslims in Xinjiang, believing it to “smear and slander” them.

(comprehensive report)

