China Business News 2022-11-30 09:37:34 Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

Standard & Poor’s predicts that the United States may stage a 1969-1970-style economic recession next year. However, institutions including Standard & Poor’s and Deutsche Bank are pessimistic about the economic situation next year. S&P economists believe that the United States may repeat the 1969-1970 recession next year, while predicting that the US GDP will decline by 0.8% in 2023. Deutsche Bank said a U.S. recession could hit in mid-2023 and trigger a sharp decline in the stock market.

U.S. stocks close: S&P expects the U.S. to experience a 1969-1970 recession next year