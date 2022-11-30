Home Business U.S. stocks close: S&P expects the U.S. to experience a 1969-1970 recession next year
Business

U.S. stocks close: S&P expects the U.S. to experience a 1969-1970 recession next year

by admin
U.S. stocks close: S&P expects the U.S. to experience a 1969-1970 recession next year

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2022-11-30 09:37:34

Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

Standard & Poor’s predicts that the United States may stage a 1969-1970-style economic recession next year. However, institutions including Standard & Poor’s and Deutsche Bank are pessimistic about the economic situation next year. S&P economists believe that the United States may repeat the 1969-1970 recession next year, while predicting that the US GDP will decline by 0.8% in 2023. Deutsche Bank said a U.S. recession could hit in mid-2023 and trigger a sharp decline in the stock market.

U.S. stocks close: S&P expects the U.S. to experience a 1969-1970 recession next year

Standard & Poor’s predicts that the United States may stage a 1969-1970-style economic recession next year. However, institutions including Standard & Poor’s and Deutsche Bank are pessimistic about the economic situation next year. S&P economists believe that the United States may repeat the 1969-1970 recession next year, while predicting that the US GDP will decline by 0.8% in 2023. Deutsche Bank said a U.S. recession could hit in mid-2023 and trigger a sharp decline in the stock market.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  McIlroy's 33rd birthday to defend his title in Wells Fargo game_Potomac_Player_rain

You may also like

Opel Astra, the Sport Tourer Electric is ready...

Personal pension implementation blogger questioned: Pension target fund...

Renault teams up with Airbus to design the...

Made in Italy, victory for Neapolitan pizza: the...

Istat, growth confirmed at 0.5% in the third...

FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 11.30.2022

Emilia-Romagna hunting for talent with an ad hoc...

Stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range,...

Banco BPM grants a period of exclusivity to...

Copper transactions in Shanghai rose, positions fell, zinc...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy