U.S. stocks fall, First Republic earnings revive worries about banks – Wall Street Journal

- U.S. stocks fall as First Republic earnings revive worries about banks Wall Street Journal
- U.S. stocks plummeted to a four-week low, regional bank stock indexes returned to their lowest in two and a half years, Microsoft and Google rose after hours Wall Street News
- Burst in the early morning! Plummeted by nearly 50%, trillions of banks collapsed! AI “ghost town” was discovered on the Internet, and human beings were banned!Major U.S. plans exposed, involving chips Sina
- First Republic shares slump nearly 50% as deposits bleed more than expected in March Wall Street Journal
- U.S. Banking Crisis Resurrected?Deposits were lost crazily, and the share price of Bank One fell in half in one day Wall Street News
