U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.11% By Investing.com

© Reuters. U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.11%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , , and sectors propelled shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, it fell 0.11% to hit a new 1-month low, while the index climbed 0.88% and gained 1.71%.

The best performers of the session were Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: ), which rose 3.85% or 12.07 points to trade at 325.92 at the close. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: ) was up 1.27% or 4.07 points to end at 323.88 and Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: ) was up 1.28% or 0.62 points to 49.03 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: ), which fell 5.52% or 1.60 points to trade at 27.40 at the close. Verizon (Verizon Telecommunications ) (NYSE: ) declined 2.93% or 1.05 points to end at 34.82 and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: ) was down 2.66% or 0.82 points to 29.97 at the close.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: ), up 24.37% to 379.82; Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: ), up 17.46% to close at 488.32; Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ) 🙂 Up 11.16% to close at 120.35.

The worst performers of the pack were Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: ) which was down 12.03% to 136.66 in late trade, Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ) which lost 8.99% to settle at 193.53 and First Republic Bank (OTC: ) which was down 8.62% , with a closing price of 0.28.

The top performers on the Nasdaq Composite were Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ: ), which rose 211.46% to end at 1.41; Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: ), which was up 116.59% at the close at 4.96; Nano Labs Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ) rose 63.45% to close at 2.37.

The worst performers were Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was down 59.38% to 2.10 in late trade; Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: ) which lost 45.41% to settle at 2.32; and Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was down 42.97%. The closing price was 8.23.

1,969 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange fell, exceeding the number of stocks that closed higher—1,007. At the same time, 90 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat; 2,511 stocks on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange closed down, and 1,069 stocks rose. In addition, 154 individual stocks remained basically unchanged.

Shares in Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: ) rose to all time highs; rising 24.37% or 74.43 to 379.82 at the close. Shares in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:) rose to hit one-year highs; rising 11.16% or 12.08 to 120.35 at the close. Shares in First Republic Bank (OTC:) fell to all time lows; falling 8.62% or 0.03 to 0.28 at the close. Shares in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: ) rose to 1-year highs; up 3.85% or 12.07 to 325.92 at the close. Shares in Verizon (Verizon Telecom) (NYSE:) fell to 5-year lows; falling 2.93% or 1.05 to 34.82 at the close. Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: ) fell to 5-year lows; falling 2.66% or 0.82 to 29.97 at the close. Shares in Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 59.38% or 3.07 to 2.10. Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:) shares rose to all time highs; rising 116.59% or 2.67 to 4.96 at the close. Shares in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 45.41% or 1.93 to 2.32. Shares in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 1-year lows; down 42.97% or 6.20 to 8.23.

A measure of implied volatility for S&P 500 options fell 4.44% to 19.14.

Gold futures options for June delivery fell 1.21% or 23.70 points to $1,940.90. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for July delivery fell 3.31% (2.46 points), quoted at $71.88, while the July London Brent crude oil futures contract fell 2.86% (2.24), trading at $76.12.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall by 0.26%, and the exchange rate was 1.07; at the same time, USD/JPY rose by 0.45%, quoting 140.10.

U.S. dollar index futures rose 0.37% to 104.19.