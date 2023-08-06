Apple Inc. Sees Market Value Drop After Weak Hardware Sales and Bleak Outlook

Title: Apple Inc. Faces Market Value Decline as Hardware Sales Weaken

Subtitle: Apple’s shares drop 4.8% after weak performance in hardware sales and a bleak fourth-quarter outlook

Apple Inc., the global technology giant, witnessed an unexpected decline in its market value, marking a significant setback after its historic achievement of reaching a $3 trillion valuation. Recent market fluctuations and concerns about the company’s outlook for the fourth quarter have contributed to this decline.

The main cause behind these variations is the perceived lukewarm demand for smartphones and other electronic devices. In the third quarter, Apple failed to meet Wall Street’s expectations, leading to a direct impact on its shares, which have been experiencing a downward trend.

Adding to Apple’s challenges, pre-market trading last Friday saw a sharp fall in the company’s shares. The fiscal third-quarter sales figures for hardware products turned out to be weaker than anticipated, except for Macs. Additionally, the projections for the September quarter failed to inspire confidence among investors.

As a result, Apple witnessed a 4.8% drop in its share price, causing its market capitalization to shrink to approximately $2.85 trillion. This loss of value, estimated at over $160 billion, marks the largest decline for the company since September.

It is important to note that Apple’s fiscal third quarter typically experiences slower performance due to customers waiting for new product releases during the back-to-school season. Despite this trend, the gross margin for the third quarter remained stable at 44.52%, indicating slight growth compared to the previous year.

However, recent market swings have cast a shadow over Apple’s milestone achievement of becoming the first company to achieve a $3 trillion valuation. Moreover, Rosenblatt Securities has downgraded Apple’s stock rating to neutral – a concerning development for the company’s future.

Rosenblatt Securities highlighted the ongoing slowdown phase Apple seems to be encountering, stating, “Although the company’s Services business is accelerating, the slowdown in the US is likely to persist until a new product category is consolidated.”

As Apple grapples with weakening hardware sales and uncertain market conditions, it faces the challenge of regaining investor confidence and exploring opportunities to unleash new product categories that could revive its growth trajectory.

