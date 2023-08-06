Coast Guard Launches Search for Missing Small Plane Between Culebra and St. Thomas

Title: Coast Guard Initiates Search for Missing Small Plane en route from Culebra to St. Thomas

Subtitle: Two individuals, including the pilot, feared to be aboard

Date: August 6, 2023

In a recent development, the Coast Guard has launched an extensive search operation for a small plane that reportedly went missing on the route between Culebra and St. Thomas. The aircraft disappearance is believed to have occurred yesterday.

According to preliminary information obtained from Telenoticias, the ill-fated flight was a training session that departed from Isla Grande with its destination set for Aguadilla, before proceeding to the Virgin Islands. Tragically, at approximately 9:30 pm on the same day, the FAA Radar Control Center received distressing news regarding the loss of contact with the aircraft.

The missing plane, identified as a Cessna, was carrying two individuals, including the pilot. As friends, family, and authorities await further updates, concern grows for the safety and well-being of those onboard.

Responding promptly to the distress call, the Coast Guard commenced an extensive search and rescue mission, utilizing all available resources to locate the missing aircraft. The operation aims to cover the vast expanse between Culebra and St. Thomas, which presents unique challenges due to the expansive areas of open water.

News of the missing small plane has caused widespread concern in the region, with many expressing solidarity and support for the missing individuals and their families. Local authorities, aviation experts, and the Coast Guard are collaborating diligently, focusing efforts on identifying any potential leads or clues that could aid in locating the plane and its passengers.

In the meantime, the public is urged to come forward with any information that may be relevant to the search effort. Authorities encourage citizens to share any observations or details that could assist in the investigation, stressing the importance of swift cooperation.

The Coast Guard’s determination, coupled with the combined efforts of various agencies, shines a ray of hope in this challenging situation. Families and loved ones desperately await positive news, holding onto the belief that every possible avenue is being explored to locate and ensure the safe return of the missing individuals.

As the search and rescue operation unfolds, we will continue to monitor the situation closely, providing real-time updates on any significant developments. Our thoughts and prayers are with the missing individuals and their families during this trying time.

