Home » UBS announces completion of acquisition of Credit Suisse
Business

UBS announces completion of acquisition of Credit Suisse

by admin
UBS announces completion of acquisition of Credit Suisse

UBS announced that it had concluded the acquisition of Credit Suisse which had been announced in mid-March, in the midst of the banking crisis that had engulfed the whole world with the collapse of the US bank Svb (Silicon Valley Bank) and, in the following days , with the drama of CS.

The takeover of the rival, orchestrated by the Swiss central bank SNB (Swiss National Bank) and by the Swiss government itself, took place for a value of $3.2 billion.

In a UBS release today announcing the official completion of its acquisition of Credit Suisse, it announced that the new UBS will have a balance sheet of $1.6 trillion.

See also  Methane-powered cars, prompt cut of the 35% contribution

You may also like

a controversial protagonist of Italian politics

World Bank: US Fed rate hikes weigh on...

Farewell to Berlusconi: from Mfe to Mondadori, the...

Completion of CS takeover – Credit Suisse is...

EU labor ministers, new rules for riders

Rail infrastructure A lot of fresh money alone...

Machinery: innovations for processing granules, powders and bulk...

Xi’an’s CPI drops slightly month-on-month in May –...

Silvio Berlusconi’s death leaves questions about his successors...

Bolaffi, the great numismatic auction

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy