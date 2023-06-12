UBS announces completion of acquisition of Credit Suisse

UBS announced that it had concluded the acquisition of Credit Suisse which had been announced in mid-March, in the midst of the banking crisis that had engulfed the whole world with the collapse of the US bank Svb (Silicon Valley Bank) and, in the following days , with the drama of CS.

The takeover of the rival, orchestrated by the Swiss central bank SNB (Swiss National Bank) and by the Swiss government itself, took place for a value of $3.2 billion.

In a UBS release today announcing the official completion of its acquisition of Credit Suisse, it announced that the new UBS will have a balance sheet of $1.6 trillion.