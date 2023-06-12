«Tiberio has been impatient for years, you can’t work like this»

He’s been making the screzio a talk for a few hours One morning between Tiberio Timperi and Gianni Ippoliti, with the latter who, in front of the conductor’s snorts, got nervous and left the studio. A television moment of embarrassment and live coverage during its press review included in the historic Rai1 program. And Ippoliti himself explains his reasons to beraking latest news, who told of a not idyllic relationship with Timperi himself which is not recent but has been going on for some time.

