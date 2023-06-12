GIGABYTE launched an external liquid-cooled RTX 4090 graphics card box, turning your laptop into a powerful gaming tool | T Kebang

Recently, GIGABYTE released a brand-new external graphics card box——Aorus RTX 4090 Gaming Box. Power provides powerful gaming performance.

It is reported that the Aorus RTX 4090 Gaming Box adopts the Aorus Waterforce 240mm AIO cooling solution, which covers the graphics card core, video memory and power supply system on a large copper base, and is connected to a two Radiator with a 120mm silent fan. This allows the graphics card to run at ultra-cool temperatures, maintaining high frequencies and overclocking potential while extending lifespan.

Gigabyte didn’t reveal which RTX 4090 model this graphics box uses, but guesses it could be a modified Aorus RTX 4090 Xtreme Waterforce. The size of the display card box itself is 189 x 302 x 172mm. The appearance design is mature and elegant, with black as the main color and only one Aorus RGB logo on the front. In order to ensure the cooling effect, there are ventilation holes on the top and left and right sides of the display card box. The entire graphics box is powered by an 850W power supply with a 90% efficiency rating, providing four 8-pin PCIe power plugs. Gigabyte does not recommend users to replace the graphics card, but guess it should be possible, because Gigabyte uses four 8-pin power plugs instead of the original 16-pin power plug.

In addition to the powerful graphics card, Aorus RTX 4090 Gaming Box also provides a wealth of rear and front interfaces, including three Displayport 1.4a interfaces, one HDMI 2.1a interface, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A interfaces, An Ethernet port and a Thunderbolt 3 port (this port is also compatible with Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4). There is also an additional USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port on the front panel. The rear Thunderbolt 3 interface supports up to 100W power transmission, which can charge the laptop while using the graphics card and other interfaces.

At present, Gigabyte has not announced the price and launch date of the Aorus RTX 4090 Gaming Box. However, Gigabyte’s announcement says the product has already been announced, so it shouldn’t be too long to wait.