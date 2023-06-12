The report cards of the sports weekend: Hamilton and Shakira a 5 pair, Rossi a car driver deserves 8

Able to handle expertly, throwing it at the maximum speed allowed, anything that rumbles lively under his butt, Valentino Rossi the elderly retired motorcyclist, father of Giulietta, who returned to victory at the wheel of a BMW (M4 GT3 of the WRT team for enthusiasts of the genre) in the Le Mans endurance race. Party in the Mugello paddock, where the first to congratulate the great ex who does not deny his feeling for horses are the disciples of the Riders Academy who, faithful to their role, keep his flag high: the dominator of the GP Pecco Bagnania and Marco Bezzecchi . over a decade has passed since for Valentino, the one and only, a test was organized by Ferrari in which he took seven tenths from World Championship leader Michael Schumacher. A change of category, from MotoGp to Formula 1, which if it had materialized would have marked an era (engineering). Rossi has long sniffed F1: between 2004 and 2010 the tests with the Reds were repeated, and it wasn’t just for sample enjoyment. Apart from the times printed on the chronometer, only the engineers know Mr. Rossi’s true potential on four wheels. Meanwhile, just to rekindle regret and curiosity, he goes off on a BMW, because some wolves may lose their curls on their heads but certainly not the vice.