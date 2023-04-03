Ufc buys World Wrestling Entertainment, 21 billion group is born

Fusion multimiliardaria in the field of show fights. Endeavor Groupwhich controls the Ultimate Fighting Championship (Ufc), allegedly reached an agreement to buy World Wrestling Entertainment (Wwe) per 9.3 billion dollars including debt. Endeavor would then merge UFC with WWE to create a group with a value above the 21 billion dollars.

WWE stock goes down on Wall Street

Current WWE shareholders would receive shares in a publicly traded group Nyse. Under the deal, WWE shareholders will get 49% of the new company while Endeavor will have the 51%. To lead the new group will be ari emmanuelnumber one of Endeavor, which has long been pursuing the goal of creating the main operator of combat sports. However, the news of the agreement was not appreciated by the shareholders WWE’s Title Drops by11% in the first trades after the announcement.

The Role of Founder McMahon

Vince McMahoncontrolling shareholder of WWE and the one who led it for 40 years, will remain involved in the management of the new entity, WWE explained. McMahon had left the guide of the company last year after the disclosures about the payment by the manager of Millions of dollars to close the allegations of sexual abuse.

Business model

WWE is a real rarity in the media world. The matches of wrestling they are real shows with a film script well defined and actors who play their role. But his programs have the format of a sport event. Fox Corp e Comcastrecalls Bloomberg, pagan hundreds of millions dollars a year to broadcast matches.

Endeavor, born as agency to represent Hollywood starshas turned into a media company that also represents athletessell television rights of sporting events and produces programs su sport e fashion.