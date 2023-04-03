And new drug for atopic dermatitis received the green light to reimbursement by the Italian Medicines Agency. It is Abrocitinib and belongs to the class of JAK inhibitors. The new medicine manages to inhibit the action of a protein, the Janus chinasiwhich is the engraftment of the inflammatory signals that characterize atopic dermatitis.

New drug for atopic dermatitis

The drug has passed six trials to evaluate its safety and efficacy. The results seem to leave no room for doubt. Abrocitinib demonstrated greater efficacy in resolving early the signs and symptoms of this condition. It also passed the tolerability tests with high scores. The patient can take the drug for as long as necessary. It can also be stopped without the need to scale doses as occurs with cortisone. Typically you start with a larger amount, then work your way up to find the right dose for each person.

New drug against atopic dermatitis will not be for everyone, but for the most important cases

Abrocitinib is a specific anti-inflammatory for atopic dermatitis. As mentioned prevents the action of inflammatory mediators, but also those of itching. After a few days there is already an improvement in symptoms. The drug is subject to limited medical prescription, to be renewed each time, and can be sold to the public on prescription from hospitals or dermatologist specialists.

Many Italians affected, it’s not just a condition of children

Atopic dermatitis affects between 2 and 3 million Italians, about 4% of the adult population. More than 35,000 people live with the most severe form, which heavily affects their quality of life.

