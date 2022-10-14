Home Business UK: Kwasi Kwarteng removed from post of finance minister
Business

UK: Kwasi Kwarteng removed from post of finance minister

by admin
UK: Kwasi Kwarteng removed from post of finance minister

UK finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked. After the previews of the BBC and Sky News, Kwarteng himself confirmed via Twitter that Prime Minister Liz Truss asked him to step aside and he accepted.

Yesterday, Kwarteng himself said that “he would not go anywhere” despite market turmoil due to the government’s controversial economic plans.

The departure of Kwarteng, who just three weeks ago presented the biggest UK tax cuts since the 1970s, comes after markets have put a lot of pressure with sterling and gilt sales in the face of the size of the loan required for finance the growth package.

See also  Analyst: Apple's iPhone 14 is facing quality problems caused by cracked lenses_China IT News

You may also like

JP Morgan: Q3 net profit down with NPL...

Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks closed...

Wells Fargo: lower earnings in third quarter with...

“Eagle sounds” after the inflation report!Fed officials intensively...

Citigroup lifts the veil on the accounts: turnover...

Volkswagen: + 25% on electric car deliveries in...

TSMC warns: the semiconductor industry will be depressed...

Natixis roadshow kicks off on 18 October: six...

Expert: The new chip control regulations highlight the...

JP Morgan & Co earnings, Fed cross and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy