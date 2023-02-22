Ukraine, the mission to Kiev strengthens the tenant of the White House

It is legitimate to compare the tribute paid by Joe Biden, in Kiev, to the victims of Putin’s aggression in Ukraine, to the moving stops, in front of the Berlin Wallof the predecessors of former Obama deputy, John F.Kennedy e Ronald Reagan.

And the mission, in addition to strengthening the tenant of the White House, will contribute to liberation of Ukraine, with the contribution of Italy (the Meloni-Zelensky summit, which slammed Berlusconi, was positive). Above all because “freedom always wins, as long as it is defended, whatever it takes”, as observed by the deputy director of Corriere della Sera, Antonio Polito.

