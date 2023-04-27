Ukraine – Pentagon leak suspect is said to have expressed violent fantasies

According to the public prosecutor’s office, the National Guardsman allegedly responsible for the leak of numerous US secret documents has in the past expressed violent fantasies and hoarded a large number of weapons.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, the National Guardsman allegedly responsible for the leak of numerous US secret documents has in the past expressed violent fantasies and hoarded a large number of weapons. Jack Teixeira, 21, wrote on online platforms in November that he wanted to “kill a bunch of people,” according to a prosecutor’s document presented before a court hearing on Thursday.

The IT specialist of the Air National Guard wanted, in his own words, “to slaughter the weak-willed”. Prosecutors said he also asked what gun would be safe to use while sitting in an SUV and did online research into deadly gun attacks.

According to the information, the 21-year-old had hoarded a large arsenal of weapons, including rifles, semi-automatic firearms and a bazooka. He was suspended from the school in 2018 for “remarks about weapons, including Molotov cocktails, firearms at the school and racist threats”.

The court document was released ahead of a hearing in Boston on a National Guard’s possible release on bail. The public prosecutor demands a continuation of the pre-trial detention. She also argues that Teixeira could still have access to secret documents and try to flee with the help of “enemy” states. He poses a “continued risk” to US national security.

Teixeira is accused of being responsible for one of the most momentous releases of secret US documents in recent years. He is said to have shared the photographed documents in a group he led on the Discord online platform. Many of the documents related to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. Other documents suggested the US was spying on allies like Israel and South Korea.

HOME PAGE