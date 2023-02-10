Ukraine, large-scale bombs

Massive bombing all over Ukraine overnight. It is Russia’s response to Zelensky’s trip to Europe. The Ukrainian leader spoke to MEPs in Brussels and attended the European Council with the 27 heads of state and government. Back, Zelesnky stopped in Poland, where he met his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda. The 2-hour meeting took place in Rzeszów, the last Polish city before entering Ukrainian territory. Zelensky spoke to Duda about meetings in Brussels and other European capitals, referring to Ukraine’s need for further military supplies. Duda will meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg next week.

Usa, Medvedev: “Dementia” Biden, third world war risk

Another goal in the Kremlin: at least in words. The president of the United States Joe Biden shows signs of senile “dementia” and this puts the whole world in danger because he is “oversighted” Biden could start the third world war: this is the consideration, published on his Telegram profile, by the former Russian president and current vice president of the Federation Security Council, Dmitri Medvedev, known for his very direct statements.

“It looks like old Biden is ready for a second term – he prefaced in his last message on Telegram – In the first it was noted that he confuses names, surnames, dates and gets lost in his office; keeps secret documents in the garage of his personal home; he spent more than a hundred billion dollars on a collapsing country unknown to ordinary Americans, but he dumps all the economic problems of the United States on the machinations of Russia.” So, Medvedev notes, “he can start a third world war because of distraction. Of course – he concludes – progressive dementia is not an obstacle to being re-elected president of the United States “.

Ukraine, Lavrov: how Hitler and Napoleon want to dismember us

No less harsh is the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who attacks “those who decided to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia” and “they decided to adopt the sad experience of Napoleon and Hitler, openly declaring the goal of destroying Russia or weakening it as much as possible, their calls for the dismemberment of our homeland are getting louder and louder. But the minister affirms, as reported by Ria Novosti, the Russian press agency, that “it is clear that not only will we survive but we will come out of this confrontation even stronger”.

Kiev, Russian missiles have passed into Romanian airspace

During this morning’s massive attack, two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles crossed Romanian airspace. This was stated by the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny on Facebook. “On February 11 at 10:18, two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles crossed the state border of Ukraine with the Republic of Moldova. At around 10:33, these missiles crossed Romanian airspace and then re-entered Ukrainian airspace at the intersection of the tri-state border. The missiles were launched from the Black Sea.”

